Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum HaiKisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that finally Amba and Vijendra reunite, and finally Satya (Harshad Arora)getshis family. Later on, we see Sai decides to have Vijendra and Amba get married before hissurgery. Well, we see a major twist when we finally see Satya make him understand that hewants to do his surgery. On the other side, we see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh)will again becomefriends, and Sai will make Bhavani realise that her sister will need her. Let's wait tosee the twist: will Bhavani go to attend her sister's wedding or not?

Virat will leave everything and everyone

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see major twists and turns, where we see Bhavani (Kishori Shahne) and all the Chavan family come to attend Amba and Vijendra's wedding, where they all give them blessings and take her home with them. Finally, the operation is also successful, and Biju Kaka will not forget anything; he will remember everything. Finally, Satya (Harshad Arora)gets his happy family back after a struggle spanning 20 years. On the other side, we see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) will leave everything and everyone, as he cannot live without Sai (Ayesha Singh). Well, we will have to waitto see the twist. What will Satya do? Will he free Sai from his relationship?

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show will come on a happy track in which we may see Satya realise hismistakes, and finally, it might be possible that Satya will finally release Sai and Saiwill run to stop Virat. As we see in this episode, Sai and Virat will become one, and theywill finally get married. Later on, we may see that Sai and Virat will die in a caraccident, and Satya will take care of Savi and Vinayak.

In the future track of Ghum HaiKisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that this serial has taken a 20-year leap in which we see Fahmaan Khan and Ulka Gupta play lead roles. Well, viewers really want to see the comingtwists and turns that are played by Fahmaan Khan and Ulka Gupta. Fans will really missSaiRat and Satya.