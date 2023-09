Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hindi TV show upcoming twists, September 5: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi goes to the Bhosle house to show them the report of all the corruption that happened in the Bhosle college. On the other side, we see that Ishaan is not ready to accept the truth, and we see the police take Yashwant Rao (Nimai Bali) with them. But Ishaan (Shakti Arora) goes with the police to handle the situation. Meanwhile, we see Nishikant frantically calling the killer and asking him to not shoot. Well, now Yashwant Rao and Surekha are scared to lose Ishaan. We'll have to wait and see how Yashwant Rao handles the twist. On the other side the doctor calls Savi (Bhavika Sharma)and informs her that Ishaa's (Manasi Salvi) life is in danger. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Love for Ishaa will force Ishaan and Savi to join forces to expose the truth

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi (Bhavika Sharma)decide to go to Bhosle house to uncover every truth. She reaches there at midnight, but Ishaan spots her and calls the police to have her arrested. He claims that she came there to rob important documents. Later, it might be possible that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) will try to unearth the truth himself and once he finds what is really happening, he will side with Savi and also support her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt react to rumours of their entry in Salman Khan's show

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi) goes into a coma, and she will need her family beside her. Ishaan may bring Ishaa to his home and take care of her. Soon, Ishaan will learn the truth about Yashwant Rao and Surekha. It might be possible that the upcoming twist of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will finally reunite Ishaan with his mother. Also Read - Harshad Chopda of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa: Stars who left Top TV shows midway

Trending Now

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows, and viewers love the cute chemistry between Ishaan and Savi, aka Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma. The latest track is very entertaining as well as dramatic, as the time has come for the truth to come to the fore and the reunion of mother and son. Will Shantanu also come to take care of his wife, or will he give her the divorce papers because of his family’s compulsion?