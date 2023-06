Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) makes arrangements for Vijendra and Amba's wedding, and we also see Bhavani come to give her sister's blessings. Later, we see Vijendra's operation is successful, and they all take him home, where we finally see Satya get his family. Later on, we see that Virat (Neil Bhatt)is really disturbed to think about Sai and his kids, and he finally admits that he took a transfer and left everything. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fahmaan Khan FINALLY breaks silence on his entry post leap; says, 'There is no point of me...'

Satya will realize that Sai still loves Virat

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Virat (Neil Bhatt)goes on a dangerous mission, and Sai gets worried for him. Seeing her love for Virat, Satya (Harshad Arora)will realize that Sai still loves Virat. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. What will Satya decide? Will he make a sacrifice to reunite Sai with her family? On the other side, we see that Sai still thinks of Virat (Neil Bhatt). Later on, we see that Ashwini apologized to Sai and requested her to please stop Virat, but now Sai is the wife of Satya, and we see an interesting twist when we may see that Satya is going to free Sai and tell her to please stop Virat and go to him, as he also realized that Sai and Virat are made for each other; they cannot live without each other. As we see, Satya will be ready to give divorce papers to Sai.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see some interesting tracks in which we see SaiRat will be married and Sai and Vinayak finally get their parents love. Satya will sacrifice his love later on, and we may see that the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show will finally end with a happy note in which all the Chavan family and Adhikari family will reunite for dinner and Sai and Virat leave for their honeymoon.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that Sai and Virat will die in a car accident, and Satya will take care of Vinayak and Savi. Later on, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to take a 20-year leap in which many new characters will be seen and it may be possible that Ulka Gupta and Fahmaan Khan will play lead roles.