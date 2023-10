Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hindi TV show upcoming twist, October 6: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is totally broken as she is stuck in the trap of Aayush and Durva. Ishaa again gives her strength and advises her to never step back and fight for her truth. On the other side, Durva is exposed in front of her family. Nishikant scolds her very badly and also decides that Durva will never go to college. Later on, Surekha again comes and instigates Ishaan (Shakti Arora) to support Durva, but Ishaan is Ishaa’s son. He will always support the truth. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kavya and other Top 8 TV shows upcoming twists

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ishaan (Bhavika Sharma) calls on every committee member to disclose all the truth. Meanwhile, Savi will decide to leave Bhosle College, but Ishaan supports Savi and takes her to the college. Well, finally, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) has changed her mind and he promised her that he would support her and make her dreams come true. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the upcoming twist as well as the great beginning of Savi and Ishaan's love story. Will Yashwant Rao and Surekha let them be together? Will they make new sinister plans to break the growing bond between Ishaan and Savi?

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that love is in the air as Savi and Ishaan get closer and soon it might happen that Savi will also change Ishaan's perception about his Aai. He will soon accept her and everything will get normal in Savi and Ishaan's life. Let's wait to see what will be the next struggle to enter in their journey.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the popular Hindi TV shows and there is a happy twist upcoming on the show. Finally, we may see Ishaa, Ishaan and Savi spend quality time with each other and become like a close knit family.