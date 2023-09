Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 6: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we see the doctor calls Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and informs them that Ishaa is no more. Ishaan does not accept the reality and he breaks down holding her hand and we see a miracle happen. Ishaa will be alive. We see Ishaan getting very emotional to see his Aai, but at the last moment, Surekha will enter the hospital, and she takes Ishaan with him. Well, once again Surekha comes between the mother and the son. Later, the police comes to take Ishaa’s statement and she clearly tells them that Ishaan will never harm her. Well, Ishaa tells the police that she has doubts about Savi's ex-in-laws. Will Ishaan and Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) finally reunite after this incident? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Savi to be successful in her mission to reunite Ishaan and Ishaa?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see the police go to arrest Savi's ex-in-laws. Will they learn a lesson and stop targeting Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) and take a step back? Meanwhile, we see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) sneak into Ishaan’s house at midnight. But Ishaan (Shakti Arora) sees her and calls the cops and gets Savi arrested for robbery. Will Ishaan finally know the truth before it’s too late? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Love for Ishaa will force Ishaan and Savi to join forces to expose the truth

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it might be possible that Savi sees the love for Ishaa Mam in the eyes of Ishaan, and she will try her best to know everything about his past, and we may see that she calls Shikha and Ashmita to know about Ishaan's history. Soon we may see the reunion of mother and son, but it is going to be very interesting to watch what Surekha and Yashwant Rao do to further cerate a distance between Ishaan and Ishaa. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt react to rumours of their entry in Salman Khan's show

Trending Now

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top Hindi TV shows, and viewers especially love the acting of Savi and Ishaan, aka Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora. In the latest track, Savi takes a new mission into her own hands. She will solve every misunderstanding between Ishaa Mam and Ishaan.