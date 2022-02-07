Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are trending 'BRING BACK FIERCE SAI JOSHI' on Twitter. , Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a lot of twists and turns. While some were appreciated, some weren't by the fans of the show and the characters. Netizens have been calling out the makers for not giving them a SaiRat love confession on the show and introducing a new twist with new characters. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TV show's fans are upset that makers stretched one track to the point of making it a drag fest. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Kishori Shahane meets with a freaky road accident; shares ordeal

Now, fans are upset and don't want to see Sai Joshi as 'abla naari'. They are now trending 'BRING BACK FIERCE SAI JOSHI' on social media as they don't want the makers to reduce Sai's character to a weak girl. Fans know Sai to be a fierce woman who doesn't mind going against all odds to support the truth. Sai has always dished out a strong aura since the start. She has often gone against the family members when she felt that they are in the wrong. And now with Virat's case, though Sai has misunderstood the whole situation, fans don't want her to apologize to Virat. Also Read - Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera approached for Star Plus new reality show Smart Jodi [Exclusive]

Fans have voiced their opinions on Twitter saying that the makers should not make Sai apologize to white-wash Virat's image. Virat had been supporting Sada's wife Shruti and her kid. He even gave them his name and had been living with them. Virat is on a guilt trip and hence have been taking care of Shruti and Sahas all by himself. Virat took no effort in clarifying the whole situation and hence, fans want Virat, instead, to apologize. Fans have asked the makers to introduce a proper redemption track for Virat. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - TRP Report Week 4: Anupamaa TOPS, AbhiRa magic boosts Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips down again

She stands up for herself and uplifts others too , doesn’t let anyone abuse her, Sai has been loved for her fierce character, don’t spoil her BRING BACK FIERCE SAI JOSHI#AyeshaSingh#SaiJoshi@StarPlus@sidd_vankar pic.twitter.com/D4VA2lAp8g — Naina✨ (@NainaAlex24) February 7, 2022

Falling in love ≠ less fierce

Adjusting for ur loved one ≠ less fierce We knw dat Bt there is diff between adjusting n being doormat.

Sai is becoming doormat after falling in love with V who is emotionally cheating her BRING BACK FIERCE SAI JOSHI#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/dYHmtVz9SG — Pulkit Moonat (@am_pulkit) February 7, 2022

Can we this Sai back, who play, laugh, and enjoy life with her whole heart ❤ BRING BACK FIERCE SAI JOSHI#SaiJoshi #AyeshaSingh @StarPlus @sidd_vankar pic.twitter.com/aLdRFJ8PB1 — Neelam Bisht (@Neels17Bist) February 7, 2022

Wo #SaiJoshi jo hamesha sach ka sath deti thi mujhe wo #SaiJoshi wapas chahiye ??

Bring back my fierce #SaiJoshi

Yeah and dreaming of becoming intimate with Virat..

Like seriously! Virat should be the one who should dream but paagal makers are just crackeddd!!!!

True emotions of every Fan of #SaiJoshi

The Jaan of the Show is being made a mere doormat to show someone as the victim.

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sadanand returning. Virat will be super happy with the same, however, Sada will be furious, also mistaking that Sahas is Shruti and Virat's son.