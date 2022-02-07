Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 'BRING BACK FIERCE SAI JOSHI' trends as fans don't want Sai to apologize and white-wash Virat's image

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans want to see Sai Joshi (Ayesha Singh) back in the fierce and chirpy avatar. They don't want Sai to apologize to Virat (Neil Bhatt). Check out the fan reactions here...