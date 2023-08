Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Ishaan getting very angry because of Ishaa. and once again, Akka Saheb instigates him about his Aai. Later on, we see Yashwant Rao give Shantanu the warning that he has to give divorce to Ishaa, but we have to wait to see the twist. Will Shantanu take the stand for Ishaa? Let's see what happens. Later on, we see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) finally getting admitted, and she goes to her classroom, but suddenly her seniors come and start to taunt her, and we see Ishaan sister's, lock Savi in the door, but somehow Savi will come out, but we have to wait to see the twist: how will Savi manage her studies? Will she spread her magic in front of all? Let's see when Savi and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) finally reunite. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 star Aishwarya Sharma has her swimsuit swag on point in latest pictures; hubby Neil Bhatt calls her 'hot' [VIEW PICS]

In the upcoming trcak of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Harini's inlaws taunt Savi and make her throw her out of the home. On the other side, we see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) cry a lot, remember her Aai Baba, and promise themselves that soon she will solve every problem in her family, but we have to wait to see the twist: will Bhavani accept Savi?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-running shows on television, as Savi and Ishaan, aka Bhavika Sharama and Shakti Arora, look very cute with each other. Well, viewers are really admiring the chemistry between them. Well, after the laep, viewers are quite unhappy with the track because the old track of Sai and Virat will repeat, but after that, viewers really liked the nok jhok between Savi and Ishaan. Let's see when they become friends and when their love story starts.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi asks Ishaan about the hatred that he has for Ishaa, and later on, we see that Ishaan will tell her that Ishaa is his mother and she left him because of her career. Well, it might be possible that now Savi will do something for Ishaa Mam, and she will decide to reunite Ishaa Mam with her son Ishaan. Well, we have to see the twist. Will Savi eventually make Ishaan realize that his mother was not wrong? Let's see what happens.