Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Bhavani eagerly waiting for the Savi (Bhavika Sharma) as she thinks that the Savi is going to the beauty parlour. Later on, we see Savi expressing all her emotions in front of Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi), and she makes her realize that she should marry someone who understands her well. Ishaa has also suffered a lot in her marriage life. On the other side, Akka Saheb ruled the Bhosle family because of Ishaa and she had left the Bhosle family. Later on, we see Reeva continue talking about Ishaan. Let's wait to see where the story of Ishaan (Shakti Arora), Reeva,(Sumit Singh) and Savi goes. Later on, we see that Savi is stuck in her way. Who will save Savi from Bhavani? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora reveals he was offered the role of Virat, here's why he couldn't take it

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi (Bhavika Sharma)finally reach home, wear a saree, and dance on item songs, which everyone sees and they cancel the wedding. Well, now that Bhavani will not leave Savi, will she get out of the house? Let's wait to see what happens. Well, Savi has clearly said to Bhavani that when she becomes an IAS, she will marry only then. We see Ishaan's car had an accident, and we see her Aai will save him. Will Ishaan (Shakti Arora) understand her Aai's compulsion and forgive her? Let's see what will come in the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani fans unimpressed with Ishaan-Savi track; here's why

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show is one of the top-running shows on television, and Sai Virat Pakhi and Satya did a great job in their acting. Now it's time for new characters. Bhavika Sharma, Sumit Singh, and Shakti Arora will continue.The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is always in the top 3. Well, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa give tough competition to each other. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Will Ishaan forgot all his misunderstandings with Savi and become good friends?

In the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see once again that history repeats itself: Savi will marry Ishaan on the compulsion of her Akka Saheb, and once again Savi will also face many difficulties in becoming an IAS. But what about Ishaan? Will he forget Reeva? Will Reeva also turn negative like Pakhi? Let's wait to see what will happen in the episodes of the future track.