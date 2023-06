Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Satya (Harshad Arora) feels very grateful that Sai (Ayesha Singh)comes into his life, as Sai clearly tells him that she cannot forget Virat (Neil Bhatt). On the other side, we see Ashwini apologize to Sai because, of her, Sai married Satya, and now she wants that Sai to come back into his life. Later on, we see Sai crying uncontrollably because she does not know what she can do. Will she ever forget Virat? Also Read - Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh, Abrar Qazi-Sargun Kaur Luthra and more actors to leave TOP TV shows soon

Sai runs towards Virat to stop him

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Virat (Neil bhatt)takes a transfer and decides to leave Sai and his kids because he cannot not live having Sai (Ayesha SIngh) around, and we see a major twist in the show of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin when Sai runs towards Virat to stop him, but this is a major turn in the show when we finally see that Sai will confess her love for Virat and she tells him that she also cannot live without him, but what about Satya? Will he forget Sai, as he also loves Sai? Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming twist in the show of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya frees Sai but will she be able to stop Virat, or will it be too late?

The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin now comes in interesting track because we all see new faces in the upcoming episodes because the show has decided to take a leap of 20 years in which we see many new characters enter the show. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show has gained huge popularity and success, as now viewers want to see their favourite couple's SaiRat reunion. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fahmaan Khan FINALLY breaks silence on his entry post leap; says, 'There is no point of me...'

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that Sai tells Satya about being divorced, but he is not ready to give divorce to Sai. Later, we may see that Savi and Vinayak explain to Satya that they need their Aai and Baba. Well, we have to see the twist. Will Satya decide to reunite Sai and Virat and give them all the happiness? Well, it might be possible that Satya sacrifices his love, and soon we will see that our SaiRat will marry.