Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 7: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see the police take Ishaa’s statement. They also ask a few questions to Savi (Bhavika Sharma). Once they are gone, Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi) expresses her joy over how Ishaan saved her life. Meanwhile, Yashwant Rao and Surekha get very upset because Ishaa is out of danger. But Surekha is really sacred to loose Ishaan (Shakti Arora). He now ahs realised how much his Aai loves him and he will now try to find out the truth.

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Surekha calls Ishaa and tells her that all her expenses will be covered by the Bhosle family. She taunts her and Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) breaks down. She asks Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to give her the cheque book. She signs and tells her to give it to the Bhosle family as she doesn’t want any favour from them. Savi feels bad about seeing Ishaa Mam feel so hurt and she decides to solve everything in her life.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it might be possible that Savi will decide to talk with Ishaan, and hence she goes to his house at midnight, but Ishaan (Shakti Arora) will misunderstand her and get her arrested. Well, it is going to be very interesting to watch how Savi convinces Ishaan to accept his Aai. We may also see that Ishaan will also take care of her and his attitude and feelings towards his Aai will change. Let's see what Yashwant Rao and Surekha will do now to separate Ishaan and Ishaa?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows, and viewers love the acting of Savi and Ishaan, aka Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora. In the latest track, as we see Savi decides to solve the misunderstandings between the mother and son. Savi, is a head strong girl and it remains to be seen if she is successful in this new mission. Will she prove to be the real daughter of Sai and Virat Chavan?