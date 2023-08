Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoilers alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi reach her college, but her colleagues torture her. And finally, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is getting late for going to her classroom, and we see that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) will not take her to the classroom .On the other side, Vinayak is also getting very angry at Savi. And finally, her colleagues crossed all the limits and locked her in the room. On the other side, we see Harini, who also gets very tense about Savi, but her husband again taunts her. Well, Savi was trying to make out in the classroom, and she fell down. And gets injured. Well, we see Harini calling in at Savi's College, and no one picks up the call. Later on, we see Harini and Kiran go to find out about Savi. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Ishaan punish her sister for knowing the truth? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi will become the angel of Ishaan's life, reunites him with his mother

In the upcoming trailer of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Shukla ji call Ishaan and say that Savi is missing and she cannot be reached at her home. Well, we see that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) came to the college to search Savi, and finally, we see that Ishaan has opened the door of Savi (Bhavika Sharma), and she hugged him, and we may see that Ishaan will calm her and ask who did this. Well, Savi tells all the names of those groups who locked her in the classroom. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Ishaan rasticate them, or what punishment will be given to them? Let's see what happens in the next. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 star Aishwarya Sharma has her swimsuit swag on point in latest pictures; hubby Neil Bhatt calls her 'hot' [VIEW PICS]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-running shows on television. and always stands at number 3 on their TRP list. Well, the latest track is all about Savi and Ishaan and how they became friends, and finally, we may see an interesting track. Finally, Ishaan knows the truth: Savi will never tell a lie and will also accept all her capabilities. Well, soon we may see that Savi and Ishaan will become friends and that Savi will spread her magic in her college. Well, we have to wait to see the twist when the love story of Ishaan and Savi will begins.