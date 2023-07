Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi can't come at her time. Later on, we see Bhavani getting very angry and breaking her trophy, and Savi is also shouting at Bhavani. Well, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Bhavani are strictly against each other. Bhavani tried to hit her, but Ninad came and saved her. Well, we have to see the twist. Will Bhavani understand Savi's dream? Let's see what happens. On the other side, Reeva (Sumit Singh) asked his friends everything about Ishaan (Shakti Arora). We see Bhavani decide that Savi will not go to college and lock her in the bedroom. Well, we have to see the twist and what Savi will do to fulfill her dream completely. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Bhavani is coming in the way of Savi's dream; will she accept fate or will she break all rules?

Will Bhavani understand Savi's dream



Ishaan gets to know all the truth about Akka Saheb

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Akka Saheb instigate Ishaan (Shakti Arora)towards his mother. Later on, we see that Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi) also writes her diary and remembers her past, including how Akka Saheb threw her out of the house. Well, soon we may see that Ishaan gets to know all the truth about Akka Saheb and brings his mother into the house.

The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the top-running show on television, as it is promoted by Rekha Ji, and also after the leap, the serial gives their viewers full entertainment just like Sai and Virat gives them. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. When will Savi and Ishaan get married? It might be possible that Bhavani and Akka Saheb meet at the temple, where they see each other and remember their friendship. Well, we may see that Bhavani and Akka Saheb decide that their child will get married.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the future, the track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will come with many twists and turns. Ishaan loves Reeva, but because of his family's happiness, Ishaan will decide to marry Savi, but we have to see the twist: will Ishaan and Savi become friends? And what about Reeva? Will she forget her childhood love, Ishaan? Let's see what fate decides for the three of them. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiiin show gets immense love from their viewers, and we also wait to see the upcoming twists and turns that will soon happen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.