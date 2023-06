Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Sai (Ayesha Singh) running towards Virat (Neil Bhatt)to stop him as she wants to stop him and shares her feelings in front of him, but later on, we see Sai see that Virat will come to drop his colleague, and Sai dreams that she will tell him everything, but well, this is the dream that will break, and Sai realizes that this is wrong because she is the wife of Satya. On the other side, we see Virat see her and try to stop her, but Sai runs to meet her mausi, and she realizes that she still loves Virat. Let's wait to see the twist. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma of Maddam Sir fame to play the female lead post leap? Here's what we know

Sai feels for Virat

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Satya plans a surprise for Sai where he proposes to her. Well, this is the most emotional track in the show of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. If Sai and Virat get all the happiness, Satya has to sacrifice his love. In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that Sai talks to Satya, and finally she will explain to him all the feelings she feels for Virat. And the most interesting part is that Virat can hear all the truth about Sai that she says to Satya. She will say that she got married only because of compromise; she only loves Virat. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai expresses her feelings to Virat; will Satya sacrifice his love for SaiRat?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show in the upcoming track is totally around Virat and Sai's reunion. It might be possible that Satya will understand Sai's feelings and decide to sacrifice his love for Sai, as he also knows that Sai and Virat are made for each other, but soon we may see that Satya will give her divorce papers and decide to reunite Sai and Virat. In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,we see the reunion of Sai and Virat and then we will see the show take a leap of 20 years. In which we see Sai, Satya and Virat exit the show and as per reports Fahman Khan, Bhavika Sharma and Ulka Gupta may play their lead roles, this is going to be very interesting to watch. Will they create their magic in the show of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin just like Sai, Satya, Pakhi, and Virat? Well, we have to wait to see the twist after the leap of the sho Also Read - Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh, Abrar Qazi-Sargun Kaur Luthra and more actors to leave TOP TV shows soon