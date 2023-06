Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Satya (Harshad Arora) make preparations to propose to Sai (Ayesha Singh), and finally, Satya will tell her how much he loves her, and suddenly he gets unconscious. We see that when Satya gets conscious, he will be partially paralyzed because of his accident. Well, now Sai has one more responsibility: she has to take care of her husband, Satya. Well God knows what destiny will decide for Sai and Virat. The latest track is very emotional for the viewers to watch because Sai, Satya, Virat (Neil Bhatt), and others are going through an emotional rollercoaster. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Makers considering Asim Riaz, Shaheer Sheikh and Karan Singh Grover for main male lead? Netizens react to wild rumours

Satya will tell Sai to go with Virat

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that now Satya (Harshad Arora) is paralyzed, and it might be possible that he will not recover. Well, the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be more interesting because we may see that Satya knows he will not recover, so he decides to give Sai (Ayesha Singh)relief out of this. He will start fighting with Sai and clearly tell her that he does not deserve her. He will tell her to go with Virat (Neil Bhatt), but Sai will decide not to leave Satya because he needs her.

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that fans wanted to reunite Sai and Virat and also did not appreciate the character of Satya because viewers want that Satya would sacrifice and reunite Sai and Virat, but we see so many interesting twists and turns in the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, when it might be possible that because of Sai, Satya will again stand on his feet, but he understands Sai still loves Virat and cannot live without him.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be super dramatic, and finally, the show has all set up to take a leap before this viewer wants to see the reunion of Sai and Virat. Well, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show has a special place in the viewers heart as the main lead of Sai and Virat, which is played by Ayesha singh and Neil Bhatt look very amazing together, now viewers only wish that before leaving the show their favourite couple, Sai and Virat, should be reunited and their kids will also enjoy being with their parents. Well, the upcoming track is totally going to revolve around Satya's care and Sai and Virat's reunion.