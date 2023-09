Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 9: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we see Savi reach Bhosle house at midnight, where we see Ishaan (Shakti Arora) call the police to arrest her. But she gets released and goes straight to meet Ishaa mam. She tries to explain the differences that are being caused between Ishaan and Ishaa (Manasi Salavi), and finally Ishaa learns the truth that Surekha is the one ruining it all. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) also learns the truth that her ex-in-laws were trying to kill her, and Savi rushes to the police station. But she will learn that Vinayak was behind getting Ishaa killed. Well, viewers are really surprised to see the Vinayak’s behaviour as he is also the son of ASP Virat and Sai Chavan. Will Savi ever forgive Vinayak? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Will Savi succeed in clearing all issues between Ishaan and Ishaa?

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we finally see that Savi meets Vinayak, slaps him for whatever he did to Ishaa Mam, and also makes him understand that he is the son of honest ASP Virat Chavan. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Vinayak finally understand his mistakes?

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi take a drastic step and bring Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi) to the Bhosle house, as she is sure that someone is trying to create a misunderstanding between Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Ishaa Mam. Well, we may see Savi convince Ishaa Mam that she has to find out the truth about why Ishaan hates her. Well, the upcoming track of Ghum Hai kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be super interesting, as finally we see that Ishaan, Ishaa, and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) stay under the same roof. Has the time finally come for the mother and son to reunite?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows and viewers really love Savi, aka Bhavika Sharma’s acting. There is a lot of drama and emotional sequences viewers can expect in the upcoming episodes. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for latest updates on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.