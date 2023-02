Ayesha Singh is ruling hearts in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Sai Joshi. Ever since she started essaying the role of Sai, Ayesha has just grown as an actress. Of late, she is seen playing the role of a mother who is separated from her child. Sai is pining for her firstborn Vinayak. Vinu has been manipulated by Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi and Vinayak now believes that Sai is a bad fairy who is intent on separating him from his mother and father, Pakhi and Virat. And this has left Sai heartbroken. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's first Insta post, Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani accused of rape and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai slips into depression and starts hallucinating

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have kept everyone hooked on the TV show. The ongoing track focuses on Sai's mental health. She has forgotten the incident of Vinayak rejecting the idea of Sai being his mother. She reaches school and greets Savi. She asks about Vinayak and Savi reveals Vinayak didn't come to school. However, Sai says he will be inside attending the extra classes. Virat (Neil Bhatt) comes there and tries to make her recall the past. However, Sai starts hallucinating again and acts as though taking Vinayak home. Virat gets heartbroken seeing Sai's condition. When Sai gets into an accident, he saves her and brings her home.

Fan compares Ayesha Singh with Kareena Kapoor Khan's Geet from Jab We Met

Seeing the mental state of Sai, fans have compared Ayesha Singh with Kareena Kapoor Khan's Geet from Jab We Met. The scene when Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) sees Geet after 9 months and is baffled at seeing her sad and sorry condition is being compared with Ayesha's performance in the hallucination scene. Ayesha Singh is unstoppable, truly.

Watch the video of Ayesha Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan here:

I'm still stuck here cause my two favourite ships had same scene on one of my favourite song ?? The way two happy birds (Sai and Geet) have become gloomy ??#SaiRat #AyeshaSingh #NeilBhatt #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/f7HrdrV7Aq — Ayesha.Ladylove_ • #Bidaai • 3M+❤️ (@sairatxlove) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Vira confessing his love for Sai in the confession booth which Bhavani Kaku overhears. She cries hearing Virat confessing his love and his pain.