Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. However, of late, the TRPs of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been decreasing. Once it used to be in the TOP 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had maintained its stronghold on the second spot for a really long time but now its position has been slipping. And now, with the surrogacy track, the show has been getting a lot of flak, especially Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed accuses Farah Khan Ali of slut-shaming her, Chefs Vikas Khanna-Ranveer Brar on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Top 4 and more

Netizen wants Pakhi replaced in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans have been complaining a lot on Twitter. Sometimes it is about the ongoing track, sometimes the dialogues and also regressive mentality. However, there is one actress who gets a lot of flak and is brutally trolled online for her character. It's Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma. Due to her character trying to separate Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) all the time, Aishwarya is always at the receiving end of the trolling online. Aishwarya is also getting slammed for her acting chops and expressions. And now, a netizen has asked the maker to replace her with Rakhi Sawant. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ribbhu Mehra to enter the show? New crisis for Virat and Sai's relationship

@sidd_vankar pls you can bring Rakhi sawant for Papi's role, even she will act better as a vamp but pls didi ki oscar level acting aur bardas nahi hota?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/mUYJLARzsF — Avijit? (@IamAK2001) July 21, 2022

Netizens troll Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma and the ongoing track

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans have been calling out the makers for a while. They have been complaining about a lot of things for a while. The major one right now being the ‘illegal’ surrogacy track. Pakhi is shown to be carrying Virat and Sai’s child. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai confronting Pakhi for hiding the complications of her pregnancy from her, Virat and the rest of the family members. Pakhi will berate Sai for confronting her. Netizens feel the introduction of Virat’s new mission and the drama between Sai and Pakhi has been brought up to deviate from the surrogacy track. A complaint has been filed by some fans too. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Rakhi Sawant FURIOUS with new boyfriend Aadil; cries and returns to Mumbai without him – breakup on the cards? [Watch Video]

“Sai ko dhindora pitne ki kya zaroorat thi” says the dayan who can’t keep her mouth shut when it comes to #SaiJoshi and her life! How does it feel to get a taste of your own behaviour dayanlekha?#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/cXfZoOxdHx — Sakina (@sakina_bibi63) July 21, 2022

If truth of P’s crimes come out,i want each member to slap her twice turn by turn,itna violence kar sakte hai ye toxic log jo subah sham abuse krte hai. S sud get d chance to slap her 10 times.V sud get nothing,na biwi na bachcha na bhabhi,remain nalla #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/ocUsD8FLvU — SSingh (@SSingh808717) July 21, 2022

Pakhi discloses all private matters of SaiRat like their sleeping arrangement etc but now she has a problem when Sai informs family about pregnancy complications. Such a cheap ch,never seen before. #GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin#SaiRat — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) July 21, 2022

The look is enough for me to stop watching her scenes its scarily she should have acted in horror movies she is ?#SaiRat #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh https://t.co/ooseviLwju — @black.canari (@lynette_tabitha) July 21, 2022

Exactly the point they have shown surrogacy like cheap and crap imagine if a family is to opt for surrogacy won't they think that there are no laws and rules attached for this and the surrogate can actually behave like this as if the baby is theirs and run away.. Wrong message — SHRESHTA SATHISH (@drshresh) July 21, 2022

Wrong message from the series' crew about surrogacy. Imagine the number of women who have been deprived of the blessing of motherhood, and with this wrong message about surrogacy, you will think a thousand times before doing that.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Mervat Khalil (@MervatK01291463) July 21, 2022

What all they showing to deviate from illegal surrogacy? New mission for Virat

Sai vs Pakhi(too too boring with repetitive dialogues)#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin#AyeshaSingh — ? (@Barbieedollyyy) July 21, 2022

Woow kya expression hae ?? makers k friend and male lead ka wife hona ka ahi toh fayda hae. Kithna bi gatiya expression doo serial mae role mil jata hae.aishwarya

GHKKPM kalank hae.@sidd_vankar @neilbhatt4#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/YngTPCZOzG — Binta (@bintaaaaaaaaaa) July 21, 2022

Whoever made this you will not see heaven???but this sh*t is funny as hell it has surely made my morning i can be waking up to this #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #SaiRat #AyeshaSingh #Pakhi pic.twitter.com/lw6X4fQhf2 — @black.canari (@lynette_tabitha) July 21, 2022

Pl spare the viewers @sidd_vankar from ur fav @AishSharma812 Oscar level acting !!#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — browneyed (@Chatty250101) July 21, 2022

New entrant in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Ribbhu Mehra joining the cast. He will be seen playing the role of IAS officer Harish. He is said to spice up the drama between Sai and Virat.