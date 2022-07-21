Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: A SaiRat fan asks makers to replace Aishwarya Sharma with Rakhi Sawant; netizens troll Pakhi [View Tweets]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh-Neil Bhatt starrer TV show is getting a lot of flak online. Just recently a fan asked makers to replace Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi with Rakhi Sawant.