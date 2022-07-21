Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. However, of late, the TRPs of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been decreasing. Once it used to be in the TOP 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had maintained its stronghold on the second spot for a really long time but now its position has been slipping. And now, with the surrogacy track, the show has been getting a lot of flak, especially Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed accuses Farah Khan Ali of slut-shaming her, Chefs Vikas Khanna-Ranveer Brar on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Top 4 and more
Netizen wants Pakhi replaced in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans have been complaining a lot on Twitter. Sometimes it is about the ongoing track, sometimes the dialogues and also regressive mentality. However, there is one actress who gets a lot of flak and is brutally trolled online for her character. It's Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma. Due to her character trying to separate Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) all the time, Aishwarya is always at the receiving end of the trolling online. Aishwarya is also getting slammed for her acting chops and expressions. And now, a netizen has asked the maker to replace her with Rakhi Sawant. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ribbhu Mehra to enter the show? New crisis for Virat and Sai's relationship
Netizens troll Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma and the ongoing track
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans have been calling out the makers for a while. They have been complaining about a lot of things for a while. The major one right now being the ‘illegal’ surrogacy track. Pakhi is shown to be carrying Virat and Sai’s child. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai confronting Pakhi for hiding the complications of her pregnancy from her, Virat and the rest of the family members. Pakhi will berate Sai for confronting her. Netizens feel the introduction of Virat’s new mission and the drama between Sai and Pakhi has been brought up to deviate from the surrogacy track. A complaint has been filed by some fans too. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Rakhi Sawant FURIOUS with new boyfriend Aadil; cries and returns to Mumbai without him – breakup on the cards? [Watch Video]
New entrant in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Ribbhu Mehra joining the cast. He will be seen playing the role of IAS officer Harish. He is said to spice up the drama between Sai and Virat.
