Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and other cast members of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will soon quit the show. And a new generation of actors and cast will soon be introduced by the makers. The story of one of the most popular TV shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is moving forward with a generation leap. And if reports are anything to go by, Abhishek Nigam and Bhavika Sharma are going to play the leads after the leap and Neil and Ayesha's exit. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai and Virat once again sacrifice their love for the sake of duty

Abhishek Nigam and Bhavika Sharma to play leads in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most watched Tv shows in the country and often grabs headlines in Entertainment News. It has been doing so more than ever since a leap has been announced. All eyes are on the new cast members of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin now. It is said that Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul and Hero Gayab Mode On actor Abhishek Nigam and Maddam Sir and Jiji Maa actress Bhavika Sharma might play the leads in the show. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the two of them have already shot for the mock episode of the post-leap generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai and Virat come together and save everyone's life; they make their love immortal while dying.

Furthermore, today, that is, on 20th June 2023, Bhavika and Abhishek were going to shoot the promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The entertainment news portal quotes the India Forums report and says that the makers are planning to drop the post-leap promo soon which will be a treat for the fans of the show. Also Read - Surbhi Jyoti, Abdu Rozik, Neil Bhatt and more TV stars who made interesting posts on Instagram this week

Rekha to introduce post leap generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Earlier, it was said that the veteran actress Rekha was approached to yet again turn the orator/ narrator to introduce the new cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. As per a news report, Rekha was supposed to shoot for the promo at a hotel in Mumbai on June 18. The shoot was scheduled into two segments wherein she narrates the story forward. It is said that the future story will also revolve around two female leads and one male lead. Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt played the lead role in the show. The cast is still shooting for the show. revealed that they are not yet aware of the last date.