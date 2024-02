Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Harshad Arora got engaged to girlfriend Muskaan Rajput on February 14, 2024, which was Valentine's Day. The picture from the engagement was adorable and it went viral within no time. Harshad and Muskaan made their relationship social media official a few months ago. While the engagement has already been creating buzz, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor reveals a major update on his wedding plans with fiancée Muskaan Rajput. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other TV shows where love triangles translated into good TRPs

In a conversation with TOI, Harshad Arora opened up about his love for fiancée Muskaan Rajput. The actor said that the main attraction of Muskaan is that she is a very empathetic person. The actor stated that because of Muskaan's understanding nature, their relationship is also very mature and understanding. The actor shared that Muskaan initially used to work as an actress; however, now she has quit her acting career and is currently working as a software analyst.

The actor further shared that his family, for the past many years, wanted him to settle down. But he was sure that he will marry someone only when he believes his wavelength matches with that person. Harshad expressed his happiness that luckily with Muskaan, everything fell into place. The actor added that there was no formal proposal about marriage as both knew that they want to spend the rest of their lives together. Harshad also said that the wedding will most probably take place by the end of this year. However, as of now, there has been no date or month which the families have zeroed down.

Harshad also opened up about his engagement and said that he and Muskaan were planning to get engaged from some time and as Valentine's Day was coming near, the duo decided to get engaged on the day when the entire world celebrates love. Harshad stated that the engagement ceremony took place in Delhi and was attended by only close family members and friends.

Harshad Arora made his television debut in the year 2013 with the TV series Beintehaa. He was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor has currently finished working on a web series.