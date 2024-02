Television actor Harshad Arora who appeared in a short role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been away from the limelight for some time now. The actor gained a lot of fame and recognition with his character Satya and the show later underwent a major leap. Harshad's fans were eagerly waiting for him to make his comeback on the show. Recently, Harshad shared pictures from his engagement party. The handsome actor got engaged to Naagin 6 actress Muskaan Rajput who played the role of Vidushi in Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural drama show. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin vs Anupamaa: Shakti Arora on losing the top spot, 'We will take the crown back soon' [Exclusive]

Muskaan captioned the post as, 'Taking the next step together, #engaged' Within no time, fans dropped congratulatory messages for head over heels in love couple. Harshad and Muskaan shared pictures of them as a couple and made their relationship official. Since then fans have been in love with their mushy romantic pictures and wanted them to get married soon. Well, it seems as if the madly in love couple have heard their fans' wish and decided to take their relationship to the next level. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: Top 7 TV shows that banked heavily on love triangles to boost TRPs

A look at Harshad Chopra and Muskaan Rajput's engagement post

Earlier, Harshad was in a relationship with Aparna Kumar. Aparna essayed the role of Harshad’s onscreen mother in Mayavi Malang show. The two met on the sets of the show and fell in love. After being in a relationship for four years, the couple decided to part ways in May. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Five reasons why we feel the current story is a copy paste of the old one

On the work front, Harshad is known for his work in serials like Dahleez, Tera Kya Hoga Aaliya, and Supercops shows.