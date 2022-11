Two years ago, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered its first episode on TV. The audience was introduced to three new characters Virat, Sai and Pakhi with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been successfully winning hearts for two years now. The show has got immense love and also criticism from the fans who are ardent followers. As Ghum Hai completed 2 years, BollywoodLife got in touch with Neil Bhatt and asked him about his journey, SaiRat and more. The actor poured his heart out while talking about his journey as Virat in the TOP TV show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Siddharth Bodke aka Jagtap reveals if Sai will ever marry him on the show? [Exclusive]

Neil Bhatt opens up on playing Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt opens up on playing Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The completion of two years of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin left Neil Bhatt gushing. The happiness resonated in his voice as he gushed out the success of the show. The handsome actor looked back and recalls that there are so many that he as Neil Bhatt experienced while playing Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil revealed that daily, as an actor he have to perform so many scenes which contain different emotions and have a different graph. "It has been a very fruitful journey for me and for Virat too," says Neil.

Here's a throwback post from sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Neil Bhatt doesn't shy away from criticisms for Virat

Elaborating further about Virat, Neil Bhatt adds, that it has been a roller coaster ride for the character and it shall continue like that, with a little chuckle. The actor further gushes about the love he has been receiving throughout as an actor. He does not shy away from the criticisms and says, "Virat is such a character where you will empathise with him but at the same time will have a lot of complaints as well." The actor admits that at times there are facets to Virat that he cannot understand either. And that's when he discusses it with his team and asks about the director of the character and what the pay-off for the track would be in the future. He said after getting a clearer idea, he then portrays Virat as envisioned.

The actor adds that he has gained a lot of experience after playing Virat, not just professionally but also personally. He adds that it has been a wholesome journey and shall continue.