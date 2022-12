Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor , Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh, , Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and more popular television celebrities have made it to the TV Instagrammers of the week. Celebs know how to keep their fans entertained and keep them hooked to their social media accounts. These celebs keep sharing goofy and interesting posts and make fans go awww. Well, keep reading this space to know if your favourite TV actor has made it to the list of TV Instagrammers or not. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Here's the list highest TRP raking TV shows [Watch Video]

Rupali Ganguly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anu in the show is a heartthrob. She has become a household name now and has managed to grab attention with her exceptional performance as Anupamaa. Rupali shared a series of pictures that prove food gives her sheer happiness. In the picture, Rupali looked happy as she posed with several delicious and mouth-water watering dishes. She captioned the post as, 'Happiness snapped in a picture!! The Bengali in me can never get enough of these delicacies!!'

Neil Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Bhatt/अ‌‌‍दाकार (@bhatt_neil)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt who plays the role of ACP Virat in the show is spending quality time with his wife Aishwarya Sharma in Dubai. The two could not get enough of the beautiful place and were in love with it. He captioned the video as, 'Lifetime of memories with my life partner @aisharma812 in lively DUBAI'.

Ayesha Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Actress Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin receives endless amount of love for her performance in the TV show. The actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures in a beautiful pink traditional wear. The actress set the internet on fire with her stunning looks.

Nakuul Mehta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

The popular television actor Nakuul Mehta recently shared a series of pictures and captioned it as, 'World peace, sunsets & Ali Sethi are the only things you need.' The actor looked handsome as he donned a blue suit and completed his look with a trendy specs.

Shehnaaz Gill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently spend quality time with Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limachiyaa's son and the two looked adorable. She captioned the video as, 'gola gola gola mela pala bacha nona bache ko raat nini aa rhi thi phir bhi maine pareshaan kiya pappiya kar kr ke'.