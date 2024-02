Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin always had a soft spot for Jagtap. While he might have done a world of bad with Sai (Ayesha Singh), he reformed himself to be a better man. Off screen, he was great friends with Ayesha Singh. Well, Siddharth Bodke has now married his long-time girlfriend Titeeksha Tawde. She is also an actress in the Marathi industry. She is known for the show Saatvya Mulgichi Saatvi Mulgi. The couple chose ivory white and gold ensembles for their wedding. It was accessorized with traditional Maharashtrian jewellery. A number of celebs attended the nuptials. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi to reveal truth about her wedding to Bhosales; will Ishaan stop her?

Siddharth Bodke and Titeeksha Tawde's dreamy wedding video

The couple wedded in a simple intimate ceremony. They have shared a fun wedding video of the same. Ayesha Singh wrote that she had tears in her eyes seeing her BFF get married. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also attended the nuptials. The actress wore a deep green Benarasi saree with work done in dull gold. Neil also matched the hue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Ayesha Singh sends love to the two

Ayesha Singh also attended the nuptials. She wore a silver lehenga for the occasion. Yogendra Vikram Singh has shared the pics.

Yogendra Vikram Singh with Ayesha Singh

Check out dreamy wedding video of the couple

The two have been dating since years now. Siddharth Bodke was also seen in an important role in the 2022 blockbuster Drishyam 2. It looks like the nuptials happened somewhere near Mumbai in a resort.