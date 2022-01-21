aka Dr Pulkit Deshpande from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to marry soon. And as soon as tomorrow. Yes, you read that right. A report in ETimes read that Yash is getting married to his long time girlfriend Mahima Mishra tomorrow. The two have been dating for about 7 years. Yash Pandit and Mahima Mishra got engaged on 8th December 2021. The ceremony was held in Mahima's hometown Kanpur, Madhya Pradesh. And now the two lovebirds are going to tie the knot tomorrow. The wedding will happen in Mumbai itself followed by a reception for their friends, family and colleagues. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's spoof video with Yashraj Mukhate viral, TMKOC's Shailesh Lodha trolled for The Kapil Sharma Show visit and more

Yash Pandit opened up on his love story and revealed that he met Mahima at their mutual friends' party in 2015. The two got chatty during their meet and hit it off instantly. Yash shared that he then met with Mahima a couple of times and that's when it all began. The two have been together ever since. Talking about Mahima's professional background, she is an MBA in finance and works as a risk analyst in the maximum city. The actor is super happy to start a new chapter in his life with Mahima.

Yash revealed that they had zeroed in on 22nd January as their wedding date about six months ago. The two didn't want to push their wedding ahead given the rising cases of COVID and hence are going ahead with their wedding. Yash revealed that they had initially planned on inviting about 150 guests but now given the situation, they will be tying the knot in presence of just 50 guests. And to compensate the same, Yash said that they'll be hosting a reception party for those who they couldn't invite to their wedding. Yash also split the beans on his honeymoon plans. The lovebirds are planning a Europe tour, however, currently, it is on hold.