Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yash Pandit aka Pulkit to tie the knot on Saturday

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yash Pandit is all set to tie the knot with this long time girlfriend Mahima Mishra on Saturday, 22nd January 2022. The actor split the beans on his wedding deets and honeymoon plans as well. Check it out here: