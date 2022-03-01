TV stars and Aishwarya Sharma are among the participants on the show Smart Jodi. They fell in love with each other on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and tied the knot last year. The couple has often made it to the headlines as their characters from the show got trolled on social media. In an introductory video from Smart Jodi, Neil and Aishwarya spoke about the brutal online trolling that they suffered. They even got emotional while talking about how Aishwarya received death threats online. However, this has not gone down well with their fans again. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Gauahar Khan blasts news channel for twisted reporting, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain open up on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on Smart Jodi and more

Netizens took to social media to slam the couple for playing the 'victim card' on Smart Jodi. Check out a few tweets below:

When will real life husband and wife understand that fans are bashing their on-screen characters not them, fans criticize their acting skill becz of their poor performance, fans dislike them becz of the way their behavior in SM and interviews.?? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — yasoda (@mirjayasu) February 27, 2022

#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin keeping aside the trolling and victim tag allegations. my only problem with these 2 is that they cannot act. i personally feel aish is better than neil in acting. i mean, neil has 2 expressions and aish has 5. ??? — APARNA VISWANATHAN (@APARNAVISWANA10) February 27, 2022

No, but the audacity to play the victim card and say you didn't want to get married because of few trolls, after clearly saying in an IV, "who the hell are they" to fans. Like seriously.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #SmartJodi — (@Naina71680152) February 27, 2022

I can't believe that people in 2022 are actually falling for this scripted nautanki. Have they lost their intelligence completely? ?pic.twitter.com/2cRSVxgiKB — ℛ.♚ (@ItsRidzi) February 26, 2022

Apart from these two, Smart Jodi has pairs like Bhagyashree and Himalay, and Vicky Jain, and Neha Swami, and others as participants.