TV stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are among the participants on the show Smart Jodi. They fell in love with each other on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and tied the knot last year. The couple has often made it to the headlines as their characters from the show got trolled on social media. In an introductory video from Smart Jodi, Neil and Aishwarya spoke about the brutal online trolling that they suffered. They even got emotional while talking about how Aishwarya received death threats online. However, this has not gone down well with their fans again. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Gauahar Khan blasts news channel for twisted reporting, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain open up on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on Smart Jodi and more
Netizens took to social media to slam the couple for playing the 'victim card' on Smart Jodi. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Not Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, this COUPLE is the highest paid on Smart Jodi [Exclusive]
Apart from these two, Smart Jodi has pairs like Bhagyashree and Himalay, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, and others as participants.
