Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's real life couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married last year in November. They are also a part of the show, Smart Jodi. The actress has opened up on the show on how her past relationships did not bring her the happiness or comfort she hoped for. On the episode of Smart Jodi, Aishwarya Sharma said that she has too many trust issues. It seems Neil Bhatt knows it because her past relationships were really bad. Aishwarya Sharma also got a blow when her best friend hurt her feelings. She said, "Be it relationships or friendship with my best friend, mujhe bahut betrayal mile hai life me. I would get very excited in little things…"

She said that she is very expressive person. It seems her former partner would find it odd and ask her if she is crazy. He told her not to behave in a particular manner. Aishwarya Sharma says she listened to him, and tried to change herself. Slowly, she lost all her self-respect. Aishwarya Sharma said, "I didn't even have any self respect left. I became a puppet. After my break-up, I never thought of getting married ever." She says that things changed as she met Neil Bhatt on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They hit it off as friends. One day, she told him that she was not happy in her life.

Neil Bhatt says they were just sitting when Aishwarya Sharma told him with a smile that she was not happy in her life. After saying that, she just walked off from there. He says that even if a stranger says something like that and goes away, it leaves an impression on one's mind. Neil Bhatt says at times, people do something drastic and there was no way in which he could not have reached out to Aishwarya Sharma. He said on Smart Jodi that he wanted to give his emotional support by listening to her.

The couple who play Virat and Pakhi on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin did not date. They got married right away. Neil Bhatt told her that he had everything except love. The two found one another in a happy ending.