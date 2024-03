Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has enjoyed unprecedented success since it started airing. With Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin became one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. And then Cupid struck both Aishwarya and Neil and they fell in love. The off-screen love story and the on-screen romance both became the talk of the town. However, solo stans started fan wars. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have been at the receiving end mostly. Aishwarya recently got another hate message. Usually, she refrains from reacting to them, but this time, she did react and in a level-headed manner.

Aishwarya Sharma gives a cool response to a netizen wishing her death

It so happened that Aishwarya Sharma had shared an Instagram story requesting her and Neil Bhatt's fans to stop sending them gifts. She shared that their love was enough for them both. One of the netizens reshared the story on their Instagram stories and slammed her for copying another actress. The netizen said that Aishwarya was just jealous and wished for her death. Aishwarya Sharma spoke up this time, tagged the user and wrote, she had no clue who he/she was talking about. She revealed that she and Neil received gifts every week. Those were from their fans who are like a family to them. Aishwarya shared that it is not about making them feel bad. Aishwarya wished upon the happiness of the person and ended the note with "God Bless You." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi: Tejasswi Prakash, Divyanka Tripathi, Faisal Shaikh and more stars who were Rohit Shetty's favourites

Neil Bhatt reacts to the hurtful words of the netizens as well

Neil Bhatt also shared the screenshot of the post and wished the person to find their peace in whatever they do. He also wrote that if the person found peace in spreading such hatred, then God should really bless her. He added that neither he nor Aishwarya have mentioned anyone in their message and reiterated that it was not meant for that person. He asked the person to take care of themselves and never come across anyone who wished the same things upon them.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were last seen in Bigg Boss 17 together.