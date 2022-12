Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh as Sai Joshi, Neil Bhatt as Virat Chavan and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi. The Tv show is revolving around these three characters all the time. Sai and Virat were married while Pakhi was the former flame of Virat. And after a leap of a couple of years, Pakhi is shown to be married to Virat while Sai has become the ex-wife. Due to the storyline and the characters, Aishwarya Sharma gets a lot of hate online. However, that has not deterred her from performing in the show. Aishwarya also shuts down trolls in her own way. And that's what she's done again. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Fahmaan Khan on Sumbul Touqeer's Bigg Boss 16 journey, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh's music video debut and more

Aishwarya Sharma takes a jibe at trolls

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is not new to trolls. And she is quite savage when it comes to slamming the trolls as well. And today, the actress took to her social media handle and shared a video of Priyanka Chopra, indirectly taking a jibe at the trolls again. Aishwarya Sharma shared a video of PeeCee in which the global star is talking about haters. Aishwarya Sharma wrote, "This one is savage," alongside a lot of laughter emoticons.

Talking about the video of Priyanka Chopra, it is from her old interview. In it the Jee Le Zaraa actress is seen saying that haters will hate, potatoes gonna potate, rotis gonna rotate and she doesn't care about them. "You do what you do," she is heard saying with a chuckle while the interviewer adds that her quote needs to be put on a t-shirt.

Check out the video of Priyanka Chopra shared by Aishwarya Sharma here:

Meanwhile, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, currently, we are seeing Pakhi and Virat going away for their honeymoon. They spend some sweet moments together.