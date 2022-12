Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It is a love triangle between Virat-Sai and Pakhi. The show has been going on for 2 years now and has seen a lot of ups and downs and twists and turns in the storyline. However, it has always maintained a spot in the TOP 2 on the TRP chart. Aishwarya Sharma, who plays Pakhi, had a very tumultuous character arc in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She plays a grey-shade character who has now turned positive. And, of late, there are a lot of insecurities that Pakhi has been dealing with. In an interview, recently, Aishwarya Sharma opened up on how playing Pakhi affected her mental health. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh opens up about her close bond with co-stars Aria, Kishori Shahane, Mitali Nag and more

Aishwarya Sharma reveals portraying Pakhi affected her mentally

Aishwarya Sharma has got a lot from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. From live to hate, friends to family, everything. Aishwarya has been at the receiving end for a long time because of Pakhi. When asked if playing a grey-shaded character affected her mental health, Aishwarya Sharma said that it did in the beginning. Aishwarya recalled how Pakhi would be jealous and how she questioned the same. Aishwarya felt that Pakhi should move on since it was clear that Virat doesn't love her anymore. "Why she's going behind him? Is she made to do that? I used to talk to Neil about this," she told Pinkvilla. Aishwarya would ask that Pakhi is very intelligent and a travel vlogger, she should be career oriented. Aishwarya Sharma is often a topic of discussion in TV News because of her character Pakhi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin lovebirds Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma dish out boss man and boss lady vibes at the ITA Awards 2022 [View Pics]

Check out the latest promo video of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Aishwarya Sharma shares Neil Bhatt's advice on the same

Neil Bhatt, who is a seasoned actor, told Aishwarya that it is a TV show and asked her to not take the character very seriously. Aishwarya understood the same and is now taking everything in her stride. "We have to perform convincingly, and we are doing our jobs and I am happy," she said. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat, Sai and Pakhi's bus accident scene leaves netizens rolling with laughter; fans say, 'Bus wahan latki kaise'