Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma plays the role of another woman in the show. And due to this reason, she has been getting a lot of death threats on social media. The viewers of the show are not very happy with her creating a difference between the lead couple of the show played by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. While Aishwarya was very much aware of the love-hate she has been getting on social media and she even admitted to enjoying it initially, however now due to her character, she has become the b*t*ch on social media reveals the actress. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is getting married; her mehndi pictures go viral; here's a fact check

Aishwarya Sharma talks about being scared to even open her social media account

In an interview with TOI, she said, " It is very upsetting. People need to realize that I am playing a fictional character. They hurl abuses and make comments like I deserve to die. Apart from sending me direct messages, people tag me while making nasty remarks. I mean bi**h has become my second name of sorts online. Also, if I post anything online related to my personal life, they start harassing me. I am engaged to Neil, who plays my co-star in the serial. I can't help that. I like posting about him on my account, but then they call me an insecure woman. I am marrying Neil in real life and I would request people to accept this fact now. I am scared to open my social media account".

Aishwarya Sharma even spoke about how she is worried about her future with Neil Bhatt as they are a real-life couple and she only wants people to understand the difference between real and reel life.