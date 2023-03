Not just Bollywood but even the TV industry has a lot of casting couch stories. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the casting couch exists in almost every sector and medium, unfortunately. Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has shared her casting couch experience for the first time ever. Yes, you read that right. When Aishwarya Sharma entered the industry, her initial days were full of struggle and there was a lot of casting couch experiences as well. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist: Virat faces short term memory loss as he gets high on bhaang; calls Sai 'biwi' and Pakhi 'Kit Kit''

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma shares casting couch experience

Aishwarya Sharma is the latest actress who opened up on facing casting couch in the initial days of her career. The actress shared the details of her journey, sharing that she would be asked to meet over coffee outside. Aishwarya Sharma honestly revealed that she did go to meet the person over coffee and discuss the project once or twice but she understood that there were no hopes of work and would leave. Aishwarya also revealed that she has run away once as well. Aishwarya Sharma often grabs headlines in Entertainment News for various reasons. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dheeraj Dhoopar to play Ayesha Singh aka Sai's love interest? Here's the TRUTH

Aishwarya Sharma had her family as her backbone

Aishwarya Sharma revealed that her father always wanted for her to settle in the family business. However, Aishwarya's lack of interest in it, he relented. When Aishwarya had breakdown moments, she would call up her dad who would often remind her of the business but also support her ambition of being an actor and calm her down. Aishwarya reveals that she always had strong family support and being a woman of character, she knew she did not want to get into the casting couch and all. However, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress reveals that there would be some disheartening moments as well. All this happened initially in her career and hence, she would wonder if she would ever get work in the industry. That's when Aishwarya took up character roles. She didn't give up and step by step, she kept going and growing Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat gets close to Sai in front of Chavan family leaving Pakhi SHOCKED; Sairat fans are swooning over their chemistry [VIEW TWEETS]