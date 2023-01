Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on television. The makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are leaving no stone unturned in keeping the audiences hooked to their current story line and plot. Well, the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will surely leave fans shell-shocked. The upcoming episode will witness high-voltage drama in Virat, Sai and Pakhi's lives. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Salman Khan bashes Tina Datta on Bigg Boss 16 WKV, Avneet Kaur won't replace Tunisha Sharma in Ali Baba show and more

Actress Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a heartthrob. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has now become a household name. Ayesha is a bombshell in real life and her Instagram is proof of the same. The actress raises the temperature soaring with her hotness quotient and fans are in love with her bold avatar. Recently, Ayesha shared a series of pictures wherein she turned glam and slayed in a shimmery dress.

In the picture, Ayesha looked ravishing as she donned a golden shimmery short dress and posed for the perfect snaps. She completed her look with golden heels, and make-up and left her curly tresses open.

Have a look at Ayesha Singh's recent post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Netizens filled Ayesha's comments section as they praised her beauty and could not take their eyes off her. One user wrote, 'Hot & Stunning', while another one commented saying, 'Just waking up??? omggg I opened my eyes to see u'. Third user wrote, 'So beautiful ayesha mam'.

Ayesha has been winning millions of hearts with her charming personality and infectious smile. The actress is a stunner and her hot pictures speak volumes about her styling and fashion. In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai gets to know that her baby boy Vinu is alive and someone has adopted him. On the other hand, Virat who knows the entire truth plans to not reveal it for Pakhi's sake. What will happen next?