TV actors have a huge fan following, and on social media, they leave a mark with their pictures, videos, and other posts. Well, most of their pictures and videos go viral on social media and make it to the headlines. Last week something similar happened, and many TV celebs like Ayesha Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, , and others made it to the headlines because of their post on Instagram. So, below is the list of TV Instagrammers of the week…

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh is one of the most popular faces on television. This week, a reel shared by the actress grabbed everyone's attention. It's a funny video dedicated to all boyfriends and husbands.

Check out Ayesha Singh's post below – Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill started her career as a singer and actress in the Punjabi film industry. But, because of Bigg Boss 13 she became a household name, and now, soon she will make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, Shehnaaz shared a reel in which she is singing the song Hasi from the film . The video has gone viral.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's post below – Watch Video

Shraddha Arya

It was the Karva Chauth week, and many TV actresses took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures from the celebrations. Shraddha Arya also treated her fans with her amazing saree look, and she looked stunning in it.

A couple of days ago, Hina Khan posted a few pictures in which she was seen posing on the beachside. The actress looked super hot in the pictures. Check out the post below…

Karan Kundrra / Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra celebrated his birthday on 11th October and Tejasswi Prakash took to Instagram to share some wonderful pictures from the bash. The pictures went viral on social media.