Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin diva Tanvi Thakkar and Shaka Laka Boom Boom fame Aditya Kapadiya welcomed their first child on June 19, 2023. Tanvi gave birth to a beautiful son and their happiness sees no bounds. She used a stunning image to convey the good news with her fans. The couple chose to not reveal the face of their son whilst making the announcement. Since then, the couple has been sharing information about their new baby on social media for their admirers. Tanvi and Aditya Kapadia now disclosed the name and face of their munchkin at the same time.

Tanvi Thakkar disclosed her son's name

Tanvi and Aditya Kapadia disclosed the name of their little son in a social media video. In the video, we can see various balloons with names beginning with the letter K. There are some balloons with the names Qian, Kahan, Kabir, Krishna, and others written on them. Aditya and Tanvi are seen in the video bursting the balloons and at the end, they do not burst the balloon with Krishay's name written on it. Yes, Krishay is the name that Tanvi and Aditya have given to their son. Sharing the video, Aditya captioned it, "We have found our happines with you - Krishay Kapadia. Everything starts from here."

The couple also reveals the face of their baby

Let us inform you that Tanvi and Aditya not only disclosed their son's name but also the face of their little prince. In the picture shared, the baby can be seen asleep in a white crib and looking adorable. Baby's cradle is decked up with balloons and soft toys. Reacting to the video, all of the TV stars and fans congratulated the couple.TV actress Neeti Taylor wrote, "Lovely congratulations to both of you.” While Sunayana Faujdar and Kishwer Merchant wrote "Krishay" with heart emoji.

Trending Now

Watch Video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Kapadia (@aadityakapadia)

Tanvi Thakkar’s projects

On the work front, Tanvi was last seen in Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She left the show due to her pregnancy while her husband Aditya Kapadia is an actor turned businessman. Currently, the couple is enjoying their entry into parenthood.