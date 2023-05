Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the most trending shows. It has caught everyone's attention as it gets discussed on social media almost every day. The high-voltage drama in the show has got netizens talking. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt as Virat, Ayesha Singh as Sai and Harshad Arora as Satya. Aishwarya Sharma played the role of Pakhi but she recently marked her exit to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Now, the latest update is about the other three stars who are running the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai is called clown by netizens after makers show her still in love with Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to witness a leap?

Reports suggest that , Ayesha Singh and are going to quit the show. A source close to India Forums informs the portal that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to witness a leap of 20 years and three stars - Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harsha Arora are likely to quit the show. The report further suggests that the story will focus on grown-up Saavi and Vinu. However, there is no confirmation of it at all. TV shows undergoing leaps is not unusually. Recently, even Kundali Bhagya saw a leap and new characters got introduced. But will the same happen with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Fahmaan Khan shares casting couch experience, Ayesha Singh reacts to request of reel with Neil Bhatt and more

Aishwarya Sharma's exit from the show created quite a stir among fans. She played the role of Pakhi who fell in love with Virat who is in love with Sai. Their love triangle got a lot of attention as Pakhi turned out to be the biggest villain in Sai and Virat's life. Now, Sai is married to Satya and Virat is leading a lonely life. Sai and Satya got married only to let Virat and Pakhi be together. However, that did not happen as Pakhi signed the divorce papers and left. She is now missing in the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Sai to embrace Satya wholeheartedly and fulfil Amba's wish of a heir?

Trending Now

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's current storyline

The currently storyline has Sai and Satya trying to strike a balance between the Chavan and Adhikaris. With some twisted fate, Chavans and Adhikaris are connected as Satya's mother is the real sister of Bhavani Chavan. Satya now seems to be falling in love with Sai but she is unable to see it. Recently, netizens were upset with the makers of the show as Sai is still shown as someone who is in love with Virat. Netizens even called her a 'clown'.