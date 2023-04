Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin can expect immense drama in the coming days. We will see that Ayesha Singh aka Sai takes the heartbreaking decision to marry Dr Satya Adhikari (Harshad Arora). She does it to protect the family of Virat (Neil Bhatt), Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Vinu. Moreover, she wants to give Savi a good home and stable upbringing. Harshad Arora has won hearts as Dr Satya Adhikari on the show. Fans are loving the chemistry between Ayesha Singh and him. In the coming days, more drama will ensue on the show. The makers have brought in one more actor on the hit prime time daily. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai following Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Abhimanyu-Akshara journey to follow Virat and Sai track?

Actor Rahul Ramchandra Mahajan is going to enter the show. The actor began his career with Koi Mil Gaya (2003). Post that he stayed away from acting for a long time. He had to focus on his family business. In 2017, he made a comeback in the field. Rahul Ramchandra Mahajan has done OTT shows like Inside Edge 3. He was seen in small roles in Satyameva Jayate 2 and Mumbai Saga. He is known for his negative roles. Also Read - Citadel: Richard Madden describes Priyanka Chopra as 'a joy to be around'; reveals how they first met at Cannes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul R. Mahajan (@rahul_r_mahajan)

He has told ETimes that he is kicked about being part of a daily soap. It is a negative character but he has no issues on doing the same. As we know, Siddharth Bodke who played Jagtap on the show got a lot of love from the viewers. In fact, many wanted Sai to marry Jagtap after he became a changed man. The upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be full of ups and downs for Virat and Sai. Also Read - Citadel Blue Carpet: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a printed gown; co-star Richard Madden cannot take his eyes off the diva as they walk the red carpet [View Pics]

Sai has taken the decision as she does not want to ruin the lives of Pakhi and Vinu. She has understood that he loves her as his mother. Virat had made Pakhi sign the divorce papers but is shattered to know that Sai has married Dr Satya Adhikari. In the coming days, it will be discovered that Satya is the illegitimate son of Nageshwar Chavan. It seems Bhavani Kaku (Kishori Shahane) was aware of his existence but never acknowledged it. This new revelation will create more havoc in the lives of everyone.