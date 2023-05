TV celebs fall in love with each other on sets and it's one of the most beautiful things to happen. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame are recent examples of co-stars falling in love on sets of TV shows. The two love birds kept their relationship hidden from everyone and dropped the bomb of their engagement two years ago. And now, there's an update from the sets, one more TV couple has found love in each other. Cupid has struck on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin again. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Will Satya die in his accident? Is Virat or Bhavani behind this planned mishap?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars find love on sets

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Vihaan V Verma and Sneha Bhawsar who play Mohit Chavan and Karishma Chavan in the TOP TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are more than just good friends. Yes, you read that right. A little birdie tells the entertainment news portal that Vihaan and Sneha are inseparable. The two of them spend all their time together on sets. A source from the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set says that Vihaan and Sneha will come and leave together and also eat together. They both are enjoying their newfound love on sets.

The source further tells that all the time that they have spent time together has led to their beautiful union. Their friends are also very happy to see Karishma and Vihaan's bond. Vihaan and Karishma share the same vibe and their friends feel they see them together for a long long time. "They are perfect love birds, and can't stay without each other," the source tells the portal.

Check out some of the posts of Vihaan and Sneha here:

Vihaan-Sneha walk in Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's footsteps

Before Vihaan Verma and Sneha Bhawsar, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma found love in each other. Vihaan and Sneha are close to Aishwarya and Neil. They would always be together. Neil and Aishwarya kept their relationships under wraps. They both got engaged in January 2021 and got married in November, the same year. Talking about Vihaan and Sneha, recently, they did a poll khol for an entertainment portal. They both seem like Tom and Jerry together. Sneha and Vihaan revealed some interesting unknown facts about each other in the fun segment.