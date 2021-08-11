Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting all the love from the audience. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma have been appreciated for their performances in the show. Recently, we saw veteran actress Rekha had appeared in one of the promos of the show. Earlier too when the show began, Rekha ji was a part of the promo. In the latest promo featuring the actress, we saw her speaking about the twist that’s coming up in the lives of Sayi (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt). We will see Samrat's entry the show that will separate Sayi and Virat and will also bring about a big change in Pakhi's life. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to take place in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

We will soon see another big twist in Sayi, Virat and Pakhi's life. Hence, as per reports in Spotboye, we will see another veteran actor in the promo of the show. Yes, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are having internal discussions to take on board another legend, Randhir Kapoor ji for the new promo. Well, there is no confirmation about the same but it totally looks possible as the title of the show is inspired by the evergreen track of both Rekha ji and Randhir Kapoor ji. Earlier, when Rekha ji shot for the promo, Neil Bhatt spoke about how excited he was to be working with her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt shares pictures of the adorable gifts he received on his birthday; thanks fans for showering love

Neil Bhatt said, "Who wouldn’t be excited to know that Rekha Ji is going to be a part of our show again! It is our honour to have her associated with Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She brings with her all the elegance that we as an audience have always cherished. My favourite part was the way she ends the promo by saying the show's name. I have been an ardent fan since childhood and it just gives goosebumps to act on the same platform as her. It has been my dream to share screen space with her at least once in my life. Also, the audience is on the edge of their seats with the upcoming twist about Samrat’s re-entry and what all drama will follow since so many things are unsaid between the key characters. The interpersonal relations may change after his re-entry. So, all in all, there’s a lot to offer the audience with the upcoming interesting turn of events!" Also Read - TRP Week 30 by Ormax Media: Shilpa Shetty's absense from Super Dancer Chapter 4 leads to a massive drop in viewership, Indian Idol 12 climbs the chart