Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans will now see the love triangle of Virat (Neil Bhatt), Satya (Harshad Arora) and Sai (Ayesha Singh). The lady has now moved to the home of Satya. In last night's episode, we saw how Satya told Sai that she should not hurt his mother. It seems there will be a function kept at home for colleagues of Satya. On the other hand, Sai wants to go to Chavan Niwas as Vinu is mentally disturbed. Virat is trying his best to console his son. In the promo, we can see that Satya tells Sai to make sure that none of her decision's hurt his mother. After all, he has got married just for the sake of his mother. Amba and Alka want Sai to fall in love with Satya. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya and Sai slowly get close, Virat and Vinu struggle to move on

FANS ARE NOT IMPRESSED WITH DR SATYA

Many fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are not happy with the track. They feel the makers are preparing a set up for the reunion of Virat and Sai. Even Dr Satya is getting flak for being a mumma's boy. Some fans have already told Harshad Arora to quit the show if he will be shown just to reunite the estranged couple. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai’s fans slam makers for making her wear the same saree that Pakhi wore last year

Lol in CN vinu is doing Mumma Jaap and in LW Satya is doing Aai Jaap What is with these mummas boys ?!?! Literally every epi Satya says the same line about his aai...this looks like major foreshadowing to me and Sai will fail keeping this promise #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Mon (@mikonmons) May 10, 2023

1 pov If jagtap would hv maried sai,she wont get dis much DDP.i agre he ws a gunda. bt he lovs hr.he wld hv changd hmslf to get sai's lve.nd he wouldnt let hs fam 2 abuse hr.Evn hs fam wantd hm 2 mary hr.nd he wld def made hr wish fulfil 2 becm a Dr. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — iaishurandha?? (@vishal_adil) May 9, 2023

Didn't like today's episode

Didn't like the precap Maybe time for a break from show.

Can't imagine will like what they're trying to show gng forth. Why couldn't they show an organic love story instead of another deal.???? #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — AK_creates (@Djoshi_art) May 10, 2023

This fd bashed virat wen he didn't supported sai bt today same fd is bashing sai nd calling satya as bechara??..soo sai shld nt attend her son first bday?.. today satya shld hv supprted sai..all the time aai ki khushi wt abt sai ki khushi? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — rheaa (@Sairat019) May 10, 2023

So Dr cool is demanding Sai’s sole attention to his family 24/7. Good. Expectations unlimited?Sai should learn how outside world is. Eagerly waiting to see Virat’s words come true.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/PHuVTzbPKc — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) May 10, 2023

Hawwwww....Satya asked Sai to make a choice and not hurt his family..how abysmal...how dare he asked Sai to be considerate for his family..how toxic..When Virat used to ask her the same..it was different but how is Dr. Dreamboat asking Sai the same thing #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/ibm2Mhlitg — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) May 10, 2023

We have seen so many couples on ITV fall madly in love after contract marriages. SaiRat fans are still hopeful for a reunion. In between, poor Vinu is the one who is suffering a lot. Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi will now be seen on Rohit Shetty's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma makes shocking revelation; says a lot of people didn't want Neil Bhatt and her to come together