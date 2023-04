Grim Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai (Ayesha Singh)and Virat (Neil Bhatt) fans are finally happy that Virat(Neil Bhatt) has expressed his love to her and is finally giving her the importance that she actually deserves, but the twist here is that Sai will take a drastic step to stay away from Virat, and that is by getting married to Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora), as the promos of the show suggest. Meanwhile, in the latest episode, we see Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma)being all heartbroken and calling Sai a dusri aurat, and she reminds her that she is doing the same thing to her that she did to her once upon a time. Also Read - Did Bharti Singh just take a jibe at Kareena Kapoor Khan by saying 'I want my son to insult me and become stubborn'

Let's not forget that Virat Chavan is the reason Sai in this position. He is the reason she fight for her own son . ALWAYS REMEMBER THIS!! Finally my girl take a stand for her she's moved on ?#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi #GhumHaiKisikePyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/yyccPNUeMU — #Bidaai ??? 4M ❤️ (@sairatxmimo) April 3, 2023

Netizens strongly lashed out at Pakhi for calling Sai another woman in Virat’s life. While they are happy with the fact that Sai is not choosing Virat and going with Dr. Satya, they cannot wait for this new chapter to start all over. The fans of Sai and Satya have even started a new hashtag for the couple, which is SaYa. Well, we too cannot wait to see how the episodes unfold. While for a change there are many who are also supporting Pakhi and want her to be Virat forever. While Sai believes he should move on from Virat and focus on Dr. Satya,