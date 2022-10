Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows ever. Its stars Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh are the leading stars of the show. Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi and Neil Bhatt aka Virat are a couple in real life. They fell in love with each other on the sets of the show and are happily married now. In the show too they play a married couple. Initially, they were sister-in-law and brother-in-law in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin but with big twists, now they are Mr and Mrs. Well, their on-screen bond is complicated, off-screen they make for a sweet couple. Here's proof. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Kishori Shahane: These actresses are ruling small screen as mother-in-laws

proves to be a cool husband

Aishwarya Sharma is very active on social media. Almost every day she posts something or the other on social media and it goes viral. Recently, she shared quite a few goofy pictures on Instagram. Generally she is seen in her desi avatar but this time she was seen in a blue crop top and pants. She shared several pictures making some goofy poses. But it is Neil Bhatt's comment that caught our attention. He wrote, "Sane and insane moods of my wife." Well, that's what marriage is right? Accepting the partner in every form, every mood.

Check out Aishwarya Sharma's pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Earlier, in a reel, Aishwarya Sharma had revealed that her love life with Neil Bhatt is pretty happening. Going by all the pictures, videos and comments, one cannot agree more.

Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the current storyline is that Sai has marked her re-entry in Virat's life. He is now married to Pakhi but of course with Sai's comeback, all the bonds have taken a hit.