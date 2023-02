Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt aka Pakhi Chavan is right now the most hated character on television and that is her win as an actor. Aishwarya often spoke about facing massive criticism and nasty trolling online due to playing the role of Pakhi. She even spoke of dealing with mental trauma after seeing so much hatred around her. But she has become stronger than ever. Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt recently posted a video of her along with her GHKPM co-actor where she got badly trolled by a trolled who slam it cursed her that she stays deprived of not becoming a mother ever owing to the ongoing track in the show. In the show we see Pakhi winning the case over Vinayak where Virat also slammed Sai that she is not Vinu's real mother but Pakhi is who is a surrogate mother. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat is devastated to see Sai’s mental state after losing Vinu; netizens say Sairat’s chemistry still touches heart

Watch the video of Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt aka Pakhi getting trolled for posting a video on her Instagram account along with her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vihan Verma (@vihansometimes)

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt had the most classy reply to the troll and said," @Sanna38400 god bless your mental peace, you always be happy in your life and bless you with so many kids. good luck". Aishwarya's this reply to the troll is winning hearts and how. Well, not only Aishwarya but Neil Bhatt too face a lot of trolling for his character Virat Chavan. We wonder how these real-life husband and wife deal with so much negativity and they don't deserve this.

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt is termed as a toxic women and is getting more hatred after her marraige with Neil Bhatt, but the girl gives a damn and has stopped paying any heave to the negativity. Also Read - Do you think AbhiRa of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be next SaiRat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Vote Now