Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken a big leap of five years on the show recently. Ayesha Singh aka Sai and Neil Bhatt aka Virat have gone separate ways. They are oblivious to the existence of each other despite having a common link and being near each other. Sai was presumed dead after the accident of the bus she was in. Vinayak was saved and he now lives with Virat in the Chavan Niwas. Sai, on the other hand, lives with Usha Tai and her daughter Savi. Well, the Chavans and Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi are yet to be introduced in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin. Aishwarya is gearing up to play a positive Pakhi in the show now. Also Read - Sonali Phogat death: Family alleges rape, murder, poisoned food; Big twist in Bigg Boss ex contestant's case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

Aishwarya aka Pakhi to turn positive in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Up until now, in her obsessive love, Pakhi would create differences and troubles in the life of Virat and Sai (Ayesha Singh). She wanted Virat (Neil Bhatt) for herself and has done things that the audience might take forever to forget. Yet Aishwarya Sharma is looking forward to showcasing the new side of Pakhi, a positive one at that. The story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has moved forward by five years and two kids have been introduced as well. Tanmay Rishi Shah and Aria Sakaria play Vinayak and Savi in the show. Also Read - Aamir Khan's Mogul shelved after Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure [Report]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

Aishwarya’s take on new Pakhi

In an interview with a news agency, Aishwarya Sharma shared that she is playing a very different Pakhi than she used to until a couple of days ago. She expressed her excitement about the changes calling it a 'whole new experience'. Aishwarya said that she will now play a very positive and more mature Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress also shared that there are some interesting twists and turns in store in the upcoming episodes. However, for now, Aishwarya Sharma is gearing up for her re-entry on the show. Aishwarya is very excited to shoot with the kids and feels like she is shooting for a new show. Also Read - Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan drop son at the airport; internet pities Arhaan and call the ex couple ‘shameless’