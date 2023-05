Aishwarya Sharma quit Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a couple of weeks ago. She completed her notice period and is now eagerly looking forward to participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress recently featured on Siddharth Kannan's chat show, and Aishwarya opened up on a lot of things. She made a shocking revelation saying that a lot of people didn't want her and Neil to come together. Yes, you read that right. Shocking as it sounds, Aishwarya also shares how she and Neil dealt with the same. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai and Satya start their family life; what will happen to Virat without Pakhi?

Aishwarya Sharma reveals people didn't want her and Neil Bhatt to end up together

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress bared her heart out like never before. The host asked Aishwarya what's the one thing that makes her and Neil Bhatt's work better than most. Aishwarya shares that there's not one but many things that make her relationship with Neil work so well. The actress adds that they both are together all the time. Whatever happens, whatever the situation might be and no matter how many people want to separate them, they have always stood by each other. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 or pregnancy? Aishwarya Sharma addresses rumours on why she quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Who are the people who have tried to separate Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma?

Siddharth Kannan prods Aishwarya Sharma as to who are these people who have been trying to separate them. Aishwarya reveals that there are a lot of people. When ask why, Aishwarya says that people don't like [them being together]. "Bohot saare log hai jinko nahi chahiye tha ki Neil aur main saath mein aaye." When ask were they co-actors, pat came a reply from Aishwarya, "No, no." She says that all the co-stars are quite wonderful and that they have become a family. Then Aishwarya says that she cannot take names. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Dino James, Soundous Moufakir and other MOST promising contestants [View List]

When asked if they faced any obstacles in coming together, Aishwarya refuses. She adds that she had a discussion with Neil on the same wherein they both decided to stick with each other no matter what. They both decided to become mentally strong so that whatever people would say would not affect them at all.

During a fun chat, Aishwarya also adds to the pregnancy rumours. Jesting, she claimed that since she found Neil and got married during Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, she thought she would have kids while on the show too. On the other hand, Aishwarya shared that she was bored of repetitive things for Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which is why she quit.