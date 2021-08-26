Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is receiving all the love from the audience. The unique storyline of the show has caught everyone's attention. Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh aka Virat and Sayi's jodi has a massive fan following now. Their crackling chemistry has made us all love this jodi. While Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi who is Virat's ex-girlfriend. For the unversed, Virat now loves Sayi but Pakhi is not happy with it as she loves Virat. However, in real-life, Aishwarya Sharma is Neil Bhatt's fiance. The two fell in love on the sets of the show and will soon marry each other. But the love for Virat and Sayi has made fans post hate comments for Aishwarya Sharma whenever she posts a picture with Neil. Also Read - TRP Report Week 33 by Ormax Media: Shilpa Shetty's entry boosts viewership of Super Dancer Chapter 4, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's appearance becomes Dance Deewane 3's trump card

In an interview with ETimes, Aishwarya Sharma said that initially she was enjoying the love-hate vibes that she was getting from people for playing Pakhi, who is the other woman on the show, but things have taken an ugly turn of late. However, it has now become upsetting for her. Aishwarya says that people need to realize that she is playing a fictional character and they hurl abuses and make comments like she deserves to die. Aishwarya said, "Apart from sending me direct messages, people tag me while making nasty remarks. I mean bit** has become my second name of sorts online. Also, if I post anything online related to my personal life, they start harassing me. I am engaged to Neil, who plays my co-star in the serial. I can't help that. I like posting about him on my account, but then they call me an insecure woman. I am marrying Neil in real life and I would request people to accept this fact now. I am scared to open my social media account." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Anupamaa and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episodes of Top TV shows

The actress also said that trolling should be restricted to onscreen characters and not reach up to personal life. She says that she iss now worried thinking about what will happen when she will get married to Neil Bhatt. Also Read - Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, Aishwarya Sharma, Jennifer Winget — Here is a sneak peek into the family lives of your fave TV actresses