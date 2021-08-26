Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma opens up on getting hatred on social media for posting pictures with Neil Bhatt; says, 'Bit** has become my second name'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi reveals that she receives hate comments on social media for posting pictures with co-star and fiance, Neil Bhatt.