Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt essay two key roles in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which also stars Ayesha Singh in the lead role. Aishwarya plays Pakhi while Neil plays Virat and Ayesha plays Sai. Virat is in love with Sai while Pakhi is in love with Virat. Pakhi and Virat got married a couple of years ago when Sai went missing to take care of Vinayak. While Virat is still in love with Sai, Pakhi is still in love with Virat and wants him to be in her life and her husband forever. Pakhi is very obsessed with Virat. But is Aishwarya Sharma just like her on-screen character? The actress answers in the latest interview.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma opens up on Pakhi's obsessive behaviour

Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin often grab headlines in Entertainment News for various reasons. Usually, the characters of Pakhi and Virat receive a lot of criticism. Pakhi gets the hate most as she has been the biggest hurdle in Virat and Sai's life. Aishwarya Sharma tells ETimes that Pakhi is very obsessive towards her husband. She is, however, nothing like Pakhi. Aishwarya says that she doesn't obsess over Neil Bhatt like Pakhi.

"I am not at all like that. I love my husband but I believe a woman should have self-respect," the actress told the portal. Aishwarya says that Pakhi doesn't want to divorce her husband (Virat) even when he wants it. Aishwarya adds that Pakhi is a fictional character and the story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently riding high on drama as well. She adds that viewers might feel that she is very similar to Pakhi in real life as well but that's not the case. ". In real life, I am like any other normal wife who loves and supports her husband," says the actress.

Aishwarya Sharma talks about doing emotional scenes with Neil Bhatt

In the latest couple of episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we have seen Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi having a breakdown. She gets really angry at Virat for making divorce papers and not informing her or talking to her beforehand. Pakhi wants to start afresh with Virat. She doesn't want to lose her family. When asked about the emotional scenes, Aishwarya says that they both are only Virat and Pakhi when facing the camera. Their real feelings do not affect their characters in any way. Aishwarya also believes that in real life a woman has to be mature and accepting of situations.