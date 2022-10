Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows starring Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. Currently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin saw a major twist wherein Savi aka Aria Sakariya asks Virat if they can adopt him as her father. It created a huge chaos in Sai's life and the Chavans blamed Sai again. Virat is now very worried for Savi and has been constantly asking Sai to reveal the truth about Savi's father to her. He even offered to help her. But right now, what has grabbed our attention is the reel video of Aishwarya Sharma, Tanmay Rishi and Neil Bhatt.

Aishwarya, Tanmay and Neil's reel video

As y'all already know, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt love to make funny and goofy reel videos and share them on their Instagram handle. And, of late even the kids, Tanmay Rishi Shah aka Vinayak and Aria Sakariya aka Savi are also winning hearts with their amazing reels. And that's what happened today. Tanmay shared a reel video with Neil and Aishwarya. In the reel video, we see Tanmay and Aishwarya making a funny reel.

Aishwarya says that he got a Rs 100 note today and Tanmay quickly says that the money belongs to him. Aishwarya adds that she got 2 notes of Rs 50 and Tanmay, cutely, adds the note might have broken down after falling on the ground. All this while Neil Bhatt is seen standing behind them both and grooving to the music of Golmaal. His expressions and dance on the scene will crack you up.

Watch Aishwarya-Tanmay and Neil Bhatt's reel video here:

Neil Bhatt's co-star Tanvi Thakker commented on Tanmay's post saying that Neil takes the cake in the video. In fact, a lot of fans also loved Neil in the video and showered him with love. Neil, Aishwarya and Tanmay's reel is going viral in Entertainment News.

Coming back to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, in the upcoming episode we will see, Virat reaching Jagtap's place and getting into a fight with him. Siddharth Bodke aka Jagtap reveals to Virat that Savi is his daughter. Virat is in a huge shock. Elsewhere, Savi and Sai (Ayesha Singh) are moving back to Kankauli. Virat reaches train station and stops them.

