Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma wants her character Pakhi to move on in her life; says, 'It is not easy to play that character'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is television's most loved show. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's TRPs have been brilliant. People have loved the performances by Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma as Virat, Sayi and Pakhi. Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin simply love #SaiRat. The lead couple of Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt) and Sayi Joshi (Ayesha Singh) have had them hooked with their chemistry. However, Aishwarya Sharma who plays the role of Pakhi has also impressed fans with her performance. The story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around a young police officer, marries a woman to honour the promise he made to her dying father. But when his former lover re-enters his life, he finds his heart pulled in both directions.

Currently, in the show, we saw that Virat and Sayi are now together while Pakhi is hurt to see this. Pakhi still keeps trying to get back her love, Virat again but keeps failing. Now, in an interview with TellyChakkar, Aishwarya Sharma spoke about her character Pakhi and said that she wants her character to move on in her life. Aishwarya also shared that it it is difficult to play the role. Aishwarya Sharma said, "It is not easy to play Paakhi's character as it is extremely intense and it requires a lot of strength to portray it. It is very difficult to do this. When I play the character, I think that why is she crying? Why doesn't she move on? I feel extremely bad for Paakhi as she didn't get anything in her life. She is just surviving there. Well, that's how my character has been written and I am just going with the flow."

Well, we will soon get to see many shades of Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin while Virat and Sayi will come close to each other.