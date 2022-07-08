Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is showing the surrogacy track where Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) volunteered to become the surrogate mother of Sai's (Ayesha Singh) baby. But Sai was not keen. Later, Pakhi forcefully tried to get the baby by tricking Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai. While such drama is common in Indian serials, fans are hating how a theme as serious as surrogacy has been demeaned in this manner. They had been complaining on social media for a long time, but the makers did not pay any heed. Now, news is floating that a fan has sent a written complaint to the Indian Broadcasting Foundation saying that the content on Ghum around surrogacy is misleading and illegal. Take a look at the note... Also Read - Sourav Ganguly turns 50: Dances to Deewangee Dewangee from Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om as he rings in his birthday [Viral Video]
Anger had been building up amongst fans since a while now. The devar and bhabhi romance had left people fuming. In the past, some issues like Virat neglecting his duty as an IPS officer also got flak. Take a look at the reactions...
We can see that fans are mighty upset with some of the developments. Despite everything, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's chemistry shines through.
