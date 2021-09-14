It is a new day and we are here to tell you what amazing twists will take place in their favourite TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Anupamaa and more: Nerve-wrecking twists to unfold in Top TV shows this week

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kartik and Sirat are finally married. However, her mother's words make feel she needs to be Naira. On Kartik's and Kairav's birthday, she breaks down saying that she tried hard to become Naira but cannot. Kartik confronts his family for expecting Sirat to be Naira. However, everyone understands and even Sirat understands that she cannot become Naira and does not need to be Naira. In the coming week, we will see that during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Sirat gets signals of having a baby.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa

In the last episode, we saw how Anuj came to the Shah's café and was served Anupamaa's special dish by Anu herself. He was impressed and in a very good mood until Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), Rakhi Dave (Tassnim Sheikh) and Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) arrived and spoilt it all. Anuj and Anu have great time talking about the good food and Anuj's bad shayari. The lights are out due to voltage issues but Anu's idea to place candles on every table lends a cozy, romantic mood to the ambience. Just when the two are laughing and chatting, Vanraj-Kavya and others arrive. They witness the chemistry between Anuj and Anupamaa and while Vanraj is seen seething with anger, Paritosh is uncomfortable as well. Later, after meeting everyone and exchanging pleasantries, Anuj asks Anupamaa to show him her dance academy. She leads him towards the academy from the café when Paritosh in a rude tone says, 'koi zaroorat nahin hai'. He has a heated argument with Anuj, over his closeness with his mother Anupamaa. Anuj, who has been so sweet with everyone and come across as the perfect man, shows that he cannot have anyone disrespect him. When Paritosh asks him to get out of the café and their lives, Anuj readily leaves and threatens that there will be no business deal now and he will not buy their property and will not let anyone else also buy it.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sayi and Virat's fights do not end. Sayi has taken the decision of leaving Nagpur and the Chavan house, and going back to Gadchiroli. Amidst all this, Sayi will catch the next game plan of Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). Pakhi, as we know, has made Samrat buy her sob story of reformation. However, Pakhi now wants to show off her happiness with Samrat, so that Virat gets jealous of it and gets back to her. In the coming episode, Pakhi will make Samrat buy dresses for all in the family, which they will wear for the Gruh Shanti Puja organized by Pakhi. However, when Pakhi will give the saree to Sayi, she will refuse to take it and will even refuse to be part of the puja. Sayi will openly state that rather than showing off her fake happiness before Virat, Pakhi has to make genuine efforts to be happy with Samrat. While Pakhi will be shocked to see Sayi realize her idea, Virat will not buy it and will get angry at Sayi.

Imlie

We saw that Malini will intoxicate the Tripathis and even Imlie. She will also give alcohol to Aditya. The next morning, when Malini gets out of Aditya’s bed, Imlie mentally and emotionally breaks down as Malini reveals that Aditya slept with her. The Tripathis also get shocked knowing Aditya and Malini’s relationship. Poor Aditya doesn’t remember anything and blindly believes that he really slept with Malini and thus he broke Imlie’s heart and her trust. The major consequences are that now the Tripathis announce Malini as their Bahu for once and all. Imlie questions Aditya about the truth but he stands silent feeling ashamed of himself.

Kundali Bhagya

Sonakshi decides to take Pihu along as she is her daughter. However, Karan lashes out at her. Meanwhile, Preeta goes and hugs Pihu. She cries as she fears losing Pihu and also breaks down in Karan’s arms. She requests Karan to stop Sonakshi from taking Pihu away. Now, in the coming episode, Sonakshi gets adamant to take Pihu along. Soon, Preeta comes and shouts Sonakshi. She refuses to give Pihu and claims to be her mother. However, Sonakshi cries in pain. Soon, Kareena drags Sonakshi and throws her out of the house.